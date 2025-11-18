Complaint filed against former DGP Anurag Gupta for alleged criminal links

RANCHI: Senior High Court Advocate Rajiv Kumar has registered a complaint former DGP Anurag Gupta alleging him of conniving with criminals to extort money from businessmen and contractors.

Kumar in his complaint alleged that Anurag Gupta, in connivance with notorious Jharkhand criminal Sujit Sinha and other criminals, formed an organisation called Koylaanchal Shanti Samiti (KSS) and collected crores of rupees from coal traders, contractors, transporters, doctors, businessmen across the state.

“I have filed a zero FIR against former DGP Rajeev Kumar and some others for extorting money in connivance with other officials during his tenure as DG (ACB) and DGP of Jharkhand,” said advocate Rajeev Kumar.

Rajeev Kumar further alleged that, while holding the post of DGP, Gupta was indirectly running the biggest criminal organisation of Jharkhand, and on the behest of a criminal, he arranged for the so-called encounter of criminal Aman Sahu, who was lodged in jail.

Rajiv Kumar alleged in his complaint that Anurag Gupta, while abusing his position and power, extorted crores of rupees. While serving as Director General of ACB and CID, he, with the help of some DSPs and other police officers, Mohammad Parvez Alam, Mohammad Nehal and Animesh Naithani, filed fake FIRs against his opponents.

“Anurag Gupta also issued notices to some government officers and engineers based on fake complaints, in which he was assisted by CID and ACB officers Amar Kumar Pandey, Ganesh Prasad Inspector, Constable Anuj Mahato, Constable Chandan Kumar, Constable Prabhat Dubey, Constable Birendra Kumar Mahato, Constable Deepak Mehta, Constable Mahadev Mahato, Constable Ranjeet Rana, Constable and others,” stated the complaint.