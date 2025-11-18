Most wanted Maoist leader Madvi Hidma killed 12 days ahead of Amit Shah's deadline

NEW DELHI: Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma, who headed the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1 of the Maoists, was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday.

He was gunned down 12 days before the November 30 deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate the most wanted Naxalite, sources said.

Madvi Hidma was directly involved in more than 26 major Naxal attacks, making him one of India's most feared insurgent leaders.

He was killed in the dense Pullagandi forests located at the tri-junction of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Amit Shah had earlier set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to eliminate Maoists in the country.