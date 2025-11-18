Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma among six killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh

RAIPUR/ VISHAKHAPATNAM: Six Maoists, including Madvi Hidma, who heads the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1 of the Maoists, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, said a police official.

Apart from Hidma, the other Maoists killed in the encounter are Hidma’s wife Madagam Raje, along with Lakmal, Kamlu, Malla, and Deve. Officials have recovered firearms including two AK-47, one pistol and a revolver.

A few maoists ran away during the encounter and the operation is still going on, an official said, adding that security forces are keeping a close watch on other areas such as Vijayawada, NTR and Kakinada.

He further said the security forces have arrested 31 people, of which nine are security guards of central committee members and the remaining are from a battalion in South Bastar.