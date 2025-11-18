Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma among six killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh

RAIPUR/ VISHAKHAPATNAM: Six Maoists, including Madvi Hidma, who heads the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion 1 of the Maoists, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Tuesday, said a police official.
Apart from Hidma, the other Maoists killed in the encounter are Hidma’s wife Madagam Raje, along with Lakmal, Kamlu, Malla, and Deve. Officials have recovered firearms including two AK-47, one pistol and a revolver.
A few maoists ran away during the encounter and the operation is still going on, an official said, adding that security forces are keeping a close watch on other areas such as Vijayawada, NTR and Kakinada.
He further said the security forces have arrested 31 people, of which nine are security guards of central committee members and the remaining are from a battalion in South Bastar.
According to the Alluri Sitarama Raju District Superintendent of Police’s office, no security personnel were injured in the operation, and combing efforts are continuing in the region.
Sundarraj Pattlingam, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, said the encounter was carried out between 6.30 am and 7 am in the forested area of Maredumilli mandal.
"Yes, six Maoists were killed in a joint operation carried out by various wings of the police department in Alluri district," Pattlingam said.
Madvi Hidma, a resident of Sukma district, who remained a prominent tribal face for the Maoists in Chhattisgarh, is said to be the youngest Central Committee member in the outlawed organisation.
Hidma is known for his role in several Maoist attacks. These include the 2010 attack in Dantewada that killed 76 CRPF personnel and the 2013 attack in Jhiram Ghati that left 27 people dead. He carried a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head in Chhattisgarh.
This encounter marks the second major exchange of fire in the district within six months. In June 2025, three Maoists identified as Uday, Aruna, and Janu, were killed in a similar operation in the same region.
Additional forces have been deployed to the area, and further details are awaited from the police.