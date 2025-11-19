Baba Siddique murder case accused Anmol Bishnoi brought to India, arrested

Anmol Bishnoi, wanted for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, lands in Delhi after being deported from the US. He was arrested upon his arrival in Delhi. Subsequently, he'll be produced in a special court, said officials.

The deportation of Bishnoi, who is wanted in connection with several cases in India, is considered as a major breakthrough.

Earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security had informed the family of Baba Siddique --the former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader who was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12 last year-- that Anmol had been "removed" from the US.

An email sent to the Siddique family by the DHS-VINE Service reads: "This email is to inform you that ANMOL BHISNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025. For more information, please call 1-844-442-2553. This notification is sponsored by the DHS-VINE Service. It is our hope that this information has been helpful to you.”

Younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol is wanted in connection with several criminal cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022, and NCP leader Baba Siddique in October 2024.