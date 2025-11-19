Baba Siddique murder case: Anmol Bishnoi brought to India, arrested; Delhi court sends him to 11-day NIA custody

CHANDIGARH: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, to 11 days of NIA custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, amid tight security in Patiala House Court around 5 pm after the federal agency arrested him upon his deportation from the US.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma sent Anmol to 11 days of NIA custody on the agency's plea seeking 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused.

Earlier, the NIA arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the gang’s principal overseas handlers, after he was deported from the United States along with nearly 200 other Indian nationals.

Anmol was among 200 Indians deported from the US on a special flight that also included two other fugitives wanted in Punjab and 197 undocumented migrants who landed in Delhi this morning.

Anmol, who hails from Fazilka in Punjab, directed extortion rackets, issued threats and coordinated assignments for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through encrypted channels while based abroad.

He was reportedly spotted at a Punjabi wedding in California in April 2023. According to the NIA, he continued to “run terror syndicates” and execute “terrorist acts” from the US using operatives on the ground.

He is wanted in several high-profile cases, including the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 and Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai, on 12 October last year.

Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Siddique case. Some 26 people linked to the Bishnoi gang have been arrested so far, while Anmol, Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were named as wanted accused.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had earlier informed Siddique’s family that Anmol had been “removed” from the United States.

An email from the DHS-VINE Service to the family stated, “This email is to inform you that ANMOL BHISNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025. For more information, please call 1-844-442-2553. This notification is sponsored by the DHS-VINE Service. It is our hope that this information has been helpful to you.”