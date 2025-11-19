Baba Siddique murder case: Anmol Bishnoi brought to India, arrested; Delhi court sends him to 11-day NIA custody

CHANDIGARH: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, to 11 days of NIA custody.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, amid tight security in Patiala House Court around 5 pm after the federal agency arrested him upon his deportation from the US.
Special Judge Prashant Sharma sent Anmol to 11 days of NIA custody on the agency's plea seeking 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused.
Earlier, the NIA arrested Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of the gang’s principal overseas handlers, after he was deported from the United States along with nearly 200 other Indian nationals.
Anmol was among 200 Indians deported from the US on a special flight that also included two other fugitives wanted in Punjab and 197 undocumented migrants who landed in Delhi this morning.
Anmol, who hails from Fazilka in Punjab, directed extortion rackets, issued threats and coordinated assignments for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through encrypted channels while based abroad.
He was reportedly spotted at a Punjabi wedding in California in April 2023. According to the NIA, he continued to “run terror syndicates” and execute “terrorist acts” from the US using operatives on the ground.
He is wanted in several high-profile cases, including the murders of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 and Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra, Mumbai, on 12 October last year.
Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the Siddique case. Some 26 people linked to the Bishnoi gang have been arrested so far, while Anmol, Shubham Lonkar and Zishan Mohammed Akhtar were named as wanted accused.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had earlier informed Siddique’s family that Anmol had been “removed” from the United States.
An email from the DHS-VINE Service to the family stated, “This email is to inform you that ANMOL BHISNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025. For more information, please call 1-844-442-2553. This notification is sponsored by the DHS-VINE Service. It is our hope that this information has been helpful to you.”
Anmol is also allegedly connected to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra on 14 April last year, for which he claimed responsibility on Facebook. Sources said around 18 cases have been registered against him.
He had fled India in April 2022 using a forged passport, accompanied by wanted gangster Sachin Thapan. Their escape route reportedly included Nepal, Dubai, Kenya and other countries before they reached the US.
Sources said Anmol obtained a fake passport in the name of Bhanu Pratap, a resident of Sector 82, Faridabad, Haryana, with the father’s name mentioned as Rakesh. In reality, his father is Lovinder Bishnoi and he is a resident of Dutranwali village in Fazilka.
According to the charge sheet filed in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, both Anmol and Sachin were involved in planning the killing. Investigators believe they deliberately left India early to mislead law enforcement agencies and avoid direct implication.
The NIA had charge-sheeted Anmol in March 2023 after investigations established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country between 2020 and 2023.
“Anmol was charge-sheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020–2023 period,” said an NIA spokesperson in a statement.
The agency said Anmol provided shelter and logistical support to the gang’s shooters and operatives, and engaged in extortion from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters.
The NIA is probing the case as part of its wider efforts to dismantle the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels.
Absconding since 2022, Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested in connection with the alleged terror syndicate led by his brother. A reward of Rs 10 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest.