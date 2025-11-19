BJP no longer needs Shinde, claims NCP (SP); asks DyCM to quit Mahayuti alliance

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Wednesday said the reported friction between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena ministers indicates that the BJP no longer needs Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Referring to reports that Shinde attended a cabinet meeting alone after his ministers allegedly stayed away, Crasto said the developments show "Fadnavis has no respect for Shinde" and that the ministers themselves have "scant respect" for the deputy CM.

"If Eknath Shinde has any self-respect, he should leave the alliance with the BJP. If he does not move out at the right time, he will be shown the door soon," Crasto said in a statement on X.