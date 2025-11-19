ED probe against Al-Falah group unearths 'cheating' to the tune of Rs 415 crore

NEW DELHI: The initial financial probe into the Al-Falah group has unearthed alleged cheating to the tune of Rs 415 crore, said a senior officer in the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The agency is also probing the foreign funding it has received so far.

The group, whose Haryana-based university has come under the scanner after three doctors working there were found to be suspects in the November 10 Red Fort blast that killed 13 people, is being investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The varsity based in Faridabad allegedly cheated students and parents by using the false claim that it is accredited with the NAAC and recognised under Section 12(B) of the UGC to attract admissions and fees.

A forensic analysis of income tax returns from the financial years 2014-15 to 2024-25 showed a unified financial structure, said the ED. The bank accounts of Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology, Al-Falah School of Education and Training, Al-Falah University and the overarching Al-Falah Charitable Trust were all operated under a single Permanent Account Number (PAN).