ED arrests Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in PMLA case amid Red Fort blast probe

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, Chairman of the Al Falah Group, after a day-long raid at the premises of the trust.

The Al-Falah University based in Haryana has come under the scanner after three doctors working there were accused in the Red Fort blast, that killed 12 people. They were allegedly part of what the investigative agencies have described as the "white-collar terror" module.

According to ED, Jawad Ahmed has been arrested in a different case, under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the Al-Falah University.

He has been produced before the court for the purpose of seeking ED custody. Sources said entities tied to the Al-Falah Trust were also being examined for suspected fund diversion and layering.

Siddiqui was arrested hours after multiple teams of the agency conducted searches at 25 locations across Delhi and Faridabad linked to the Al-Falah Group in connection with alleged fraudulent accreditation claims and financial irregularities by the group’s flagship institutions.

Officials said he was arrested after a "detailed investigation and analysis of evidence" gathered during search operations at premises related to the Al-Falah Group.

Siddiqui has been the managing trustee of the Al-Falah Charitable Trust since 1995, exercising complete control over the trust and its network of educational institutions.