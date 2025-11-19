Nitish Kumar to be sworn in as Bihar CM for tenth time; Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha to retain Dy CM posts

After the NDA coalition's landslide victory in the Bihar assembly elections, JDU supremo and the state's longest serving chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to be sworn in as the head of the government for a historic tenth time on Thursday.
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 11.30 am at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J. P. Nadda, several other Union ministers, and chief ministers of 11 NDA–BJP-ruled states will be in attendance for the event. Invitations have been sent to 150 guests.
Preparations for the event are complete, and security around the venue has been tightened as a precautionary measure.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and newly elected MLA Maithili Thakur are likely to perform at the mega event.
Two stages have been set up for the swearing-in ceremony. Apart from Nitish Kumar, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are likely to be sworn in as deputy chief ministers. Other leaders from the BJP quota likely to get ministerial berths include Mangal Pandey, Nitin Nabin, Sanjay Saraogi, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Renu Devi, and Hari Sahni.
From the JD(U) quota, possible names include Vijay Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawon Kumar, Jama Khan, Lesi Singh, Madan Sahni, Sunil Kumar, and Ratnesh Sada.
Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is likely to get three ministerial berths in the new cabinet. Raju Tiwari, Sanjay Paswan, and Murari Prasad Gautam are among the names being considered.
Newly elected MLA Sneh Lata may get a ministerial berth from Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Santosh Kumar Suman from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha. Suman was a minister in the outgoing government.