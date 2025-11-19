'Tally is now 60': Congress after Trump repeats 'India-Pak' peace broker claim

In his bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said, "I've stopped actually eight wars. Have another one to go with, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do."

"I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office," Trump said as the Saudi prince and his delegation listened.

Since May 10, the first time Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he helped ease tensions between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any party's intervention.

Earlier this month, the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over Trump's claim that India has "largely stopped buying oil from Russia."

"What does Howdy Modi have to say about all this?" the opposition party asked.