Bengal CM Mamata blames SIR ‘pressure’ for BLO deaths; urges EC to halt drive in Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday urging him to take immediate corrective measures to prevent loss of lives owing to SIR-related stress and work pressure.

Hours after a Booth Level Officer (BLO) died by suicide in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday, the chief minister came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that precious lives were being lost due to the pressure generated by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

She urged the commission to “immediately halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost.” On Thursday, she reiterated the request, asking the ECI to stop the SIR process in the state.

“Now, I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and citizens is not only unplanned and chaotic, but also dangerous,” Mamata’s letter states.

She wrote that the absence of basic preparedness, adequate planning and clear communication had crippled the process from the beginning.

According to the letter, “The human cost of this mismanagement is now unbearable. Yesterday, an anganwadi worker serving as BLO in Mal, Jalpaiguri, died by suicide reportedly under crushing SIR-related pressure. Several others have lost their lives since this process began. A revision that previously required three years is now being forcibly compressed into three months, subjecting BLOs and officials to inhuman working conditions and forcing common people under the shadow of fear and uncertainty.”

Standing beside the BLOs, mostly state government employees such as schoolteachers and ICDS workers, she criticised the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for serving show-cause notices to BLOs without reason.