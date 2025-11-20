Bihar’s comeback king: Nitish Kumar to swear in for 10th term shortly

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar’s chief minister for a record 10th time today, days after the NDA secured a decisive victory in the assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders are expected to attend.

Nitish Kumar has reached the Gandhi Maidan for the ceremony.

In addition to the main stage, several pandals have been erected to accommodate VIPs, while elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, with over three lakh people anticipated to be present, according to a senior BJP leader.

Ahead of the ceremony, Nitish Kumar on Thursday took to X to share his thoughts, “I, Nitish Kumar, swear by God… This sentence is a symbol of the unwavering faith and self-confidence of crores of Biharis. Today, from the historic Gandhi Maidan, this voice will echo once again, and Bihar will embark on a new journey of development,” he wrote.

He extended his congratulations and best wishes to all Biharis on the occasion, calling it a “historic moment” for the state. Earlier, JD(U) had shared a post stating, “History is about to be made in Bihar. Honorable Nitish Kumar ji will take the oath for the post of Chief Minister, a symbol of Bihar's development and trust. Bihar will write another new chapter of development; this moment will be a moment of pride for all Biharis. Let us all witness this historic moment.”

Kumar submitted his resignation as the outgoing chief minister to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. State BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the governor accepted the resignation and asked Kumar to continue as caretaker CM until the new government was formed.