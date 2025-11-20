Nitish Kumar's new 26-member Bihar Cabinet is a mix of veterans, fresh entrants

PATNA: JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar swore in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record tenth time on Thursday. Nitish's 26-member Cabinet presents a mix of senior coalition leaders and 12 new entrants.

BJP, which emerged with the most number of seats in the Assembly polls has bagged 14 ministerial posts while the JDU has got 8 ministers. Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) got two ministers while the HAM and RLM got one each.

One new entry that has stunned many is of RLM chief and MP Upendra Kushwaha's son, Deepak Prakash. Prakash was sworn in as a minister even though he is currently neither an MLA nor an MLC. He has been made a minister from the RLM quota. The RLM has won four seats in the assembly.

After taking oath, Prakash said, “I thank my leader and father Upendra Kushwaha for giving me this opportunity. I have got a chance to work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It is a matter of honour for me.”