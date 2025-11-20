SC says Governors cannot delay state bills indefinitely, but rejects fixed timelines for assent

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that no timeline can be prescribed or imposed by courts for the grant of assent by the Governor or the President, but at the same time made it clear that constitutional authorities cannot sit over bills passed by state legislatures indefinitely.

“Articles 200 and 201 of the Constitution are framed to allow elasticity. The imposition of a timeline is strictly contrary to the Constitution… The concept of deemed assent is against the spirit of the Constitution and the doctrine of separation of powers,” a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said.

The court, while examining the powers and duties of the Governor, added that governors do not have unfettered power to sit indefinitely over bills passed by state assemblies.

The verdict was delivered on President Droupadi Murmu’s reference seeking the Supreme Court’s opinion on whether timelines can be imposed on Governors and the President for granting assent to state bills.

The bench clarified that if there is a prolonged or unexplained delay by the Governor that frustrates the legislative process, the court can exercise a limited power of judicial review and direct the Governor to decide within a reasonable, time-bound period, without commenting on the merits of the bill.

The apex court also held that the discharge of functions by the Governor or the President is not justiciable, and judicial review can be invoked only when the bill becomes law.

It further said the President is not bound to seek review when a bill is reserved by the Governor under Article 200, though the President may do so under extraneous considerations.