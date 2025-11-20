SC says Governors can’t delay state bills indefinitely, but rejects fixed timelines for assent

Reading out the operative part, Chief Justice Gavai held that timelines cannot be fixed for the grant of assent by the Governor. The bench added that the concept of deemed assent is against the spirit of the Constitution and the doctrine of separation of powers.

The court clarified that while the Governor cannot be made personally liable for his decisions, constitutional courts can scrutinise them. No time limit can be imposed by the court except directing the Governor to take a decision within a reasonable period.

“The Role of president in protecting the constitution is binding on the union as a cohesive unit is crucial. President will be unable to excercise this option unless the governor reserves the bill for his assent. It is unlikely that the council of ministers will advise the governor to return the bill or refer it to President. It is unfathomable to hold that governor is not empowered with discretion under article 200,” the bench stated.

The verdict was delivered by the Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Gavai and Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar after the court had reserved judgment on September 11 following a 10-day hearing involving the Centre, several states and other parties.

The case arose after President Murmu, exercising her rare power under Article 143(1) on May 13, sought the court’s opinion on whether fixed timelines could be imposed on Governors and the President for granting assent to state bills, effectively challenging an earlier April 8 ruling by a two-judge bench that had prescribed specific deadlines.