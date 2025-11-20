We’ll not be silenced,’ says Kashmir Times after office raid by J&K police for 'activities against country'

The Jammu and Kashmir police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the head office of Kashmir Times in Jammu for allegedy promoting activities against the country.

The PTI reported that cartridges of AK rifles and some rounds of pistol, among other things were recovered during the raids.

Quoting officials, the news agency said that SIA sleuths conducted a thorough search of the newspaper's premises and computers after a case was registered against the publication and its promoters.

The promoters of the publication are likely to be questioned, they informed.

Reacting to the raid, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary said action should follow only in cases where wrongdoing is established and not for the sake of pressure.

"If they have done something wrong, then action should be taken. If you do it only to (build) pressure, then that will be wrong", Choudhary told reporters here.