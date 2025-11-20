Why are you in Congress if you think BJP’s strategies are better: Party lashes out at Tharoor after praise for PM

The Congress swiftly reacted. Leader Sandeep Dikshit questioned Tharoor’s allegiance to the party, stating, “If, according to you, someone is doing good for the country by going against the Congress’s policies, then you should follow those policies… Why are you in Congress? Is it only because you are an MP? If you really feel that BJP or PM Modi's strategies are working better than the party you are in, then you should give an explanation. If you are not giving one, you are a hypocrite.”

Another Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate, said she did not find anything “praiseworthy” in Modi’s lecture, unlike Tharoor, who expressed appreciation despite his illness.

This episode follows an earlier post by Tharoor defending BJP veteran LK Advani over criticisms related to the 1990s Rath Yatra, which also drew criticism from the Congress and prompted the party to distance itself from him.

Tharoor, long known for his independent stances, appears to be once again at odds with his party’s official positions, raising questions about internal coherence and loyalty.