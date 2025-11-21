Centre designates CISF as new safety regulator for major, minor seaports across the country

The Union government has designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the new safety regulator for over 250 maritime facilities in the country. The move is aimed at strengthening security across major and minor Indian seaports.
The recent measure is also considered as a significant reform and a breakthrough in enhancing security measures.
CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said, "The designation of the central paramilitary force under the Union Home Ministry has been done by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways through an order issued on November 18".
Dahiya said that the government is introducing a series of measures to modernise and standardise port security across the nation as ports play a key role in trade, logistics and India's growing Blue Economy.
Invest India, a National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency for India, established in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlighted that India's ports & shipping sector is a linchpin in its economic framework, presently undergoing significant transformation due to strategic government initiatives.
So far, there was no professional security organisation for seaports, and the subject was being dealt with under the DG Shipping organisation.
Now, the CISF has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for seaports, and it acts as a regulator for seaport security. It will take care of vital functions at the seaports, including the conduct of updated security assessments, security plans preparation, and undertaking core security duties.
Officials say that a hybrid security model, improved screening systems and dedicated training centres for port-security personnel are also being introduced.
250 small and intermediate seaports are present in India, but only about 65-68 ports are actively engaged in cargo operations.
The CISF, constituted in 1969, is primarily tasked to guard critical infrastructure in the government and private domains, including more than 70 civil airports and nuclear and space facilities.