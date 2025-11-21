Centre designates CISF as new safety regulator for major, minor seaports across the country

The Union government has designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the new safety regulator for over 250 maritime facilities in the country. The move is aimed at strengthening security across major and minor Indian seaports.

The recent measure is also considered as a significant reform and a breakthrough in enhancing security measures.

CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said, "The designation of the central paramilitary force under the Union Home Ministry has been done by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways through an order issued on November 18".

Dahiya said that the government is introducing a series of measures to modernise and standardise port security across the nation as ports play a key role in trade, logistics and India's growing Blue Economy.