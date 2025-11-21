Centre designates three more seaports as immigration posts, appoints CISF as new safety regulator

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued a notification adding three more designated seaports as immigration posts for the entry and exit of international passengers. The MHA also designated the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the new safety regulator for over 250 maritime facilities in the country.

In a statement the MHA said that the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have been officially included as designated immigration check-posts in addition to already existing 37 airports, 34 sea and river ports and 37 international land crossing points.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs has amended its earlier notification under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, adding three more seaports to Category II entry points. According to the latest Gazette notification (S.O. 5306(E)), Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, Hazira Port in Gujarat, and Pipavav Port in Gujarat have now been officially included as designated immigration check-posts,” the statement read.

Further, the MHA also named six railway stations, all located along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders, as the designated immigration posts for entry and exit of international passengers.

Meanwhile, the Union government has also designated the CISF as the new safety regulator for over 250 maritime facilities in the country to strengthen security across major and minor Indian seaports.

The recent measure is also considered as a significant reform and a breakthrough in enhancing security measures.

CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said, "The designation of the central paramilitary force under the Union Home Ministry has been done by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways through an order issued on November 18".

Dahiya said that the government is introducing a series of measures to modernise and standardise port security across the nation as ports play a key role in trade, logistics and India's growing Blue Economy.