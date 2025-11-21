Haryana man, three others arrested for killing sister over inter-caste marriage

CHANDIGARH: Police in Haryana on Thursday arrested a man and three of his associates for allegedly murdering his 23-year-old sister over inter-caste marraige, and for reportedly planning to kill her husband next. The arrests were made after an encounter on the Ladhot-Bohar road in Rohtak.

The victim, 23-year-old woman Sapna, was allegedly shot dead by her brother and his friends at her in-laws’ house at Kahni village in Rohtak on Wednesday night. Her brother-in-law, Sahil, sustained bullet injuries during the attack and is undergoing treatment at the PGIMS at Rohtak.

Sapna had married Suraj, an auto driver, about three and a half years ago against their families’ wishes. The couple, who have a daughter, knew each other since school. The couple had initially moved away from their native Kahani village but had returned recently.

On Wednesday night around 9.40 pm, Sapna's brother Sanju, accompanied by three friends, allegedly stormed into Sapna’s house and opened fire. Sapna died on the spot, while Suraj’s brother Sahil sustained injuries. Suraj was not at home at the time of the attack.

Haryana DGP, OP Singh, said that around midnight, the police received information that the accused was preparing to target Suraj next and could be intercepted on Ladot-Bohar Road.

"Acting swiftly on the input, a naka was established on Ladot–Bohar Road and the accused were subsequently cornered by the police team. On being surrounded, the accused started firing. Then in self defense, the police retaliated. During the exchange of firing between police and criminals, all four accused sustained bullet injuries. They were immediately shifted to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment,’’ he said.