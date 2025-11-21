IFFI 2025: Acclaimed actors Khushboo, Suhasini share many lessons from behind the lens

PANAJI: An in-conversational workshop at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) unfolded into a humorous, inspiring, and nostalgic experience as renowned actresses Suhasini Maniratnam and Khushboo Sundar reflected on key milestones from their cinematic journeys.

Held at Kala Academy in Panaji, the event opened with a warm felicitation of the speakers by film producer Ravi Kottarakkara.

The workshop transformed the venue into a space where craft, collaboration and cinematic memory converged. Titled “The Luminary Icons: Creative Bonds and Fierce Performances,” the session brought together two acclaimed actors who have lived and shaped cinema for decades, for a dynamic dialogue on the enduring art of performance.

Suhasini, with her trademark candour, began by laughing about the early days when people doubted she was related to Kamal Haasan. A trained cinematographer who can switch between lens and spotlight effortlessly, she eased into the heart of the conversation by asking Khushboo about her approach to art-house versus mainstream cinema.

Khushboo responded firmly that she makes no such distinction. Whether working with renowned parallel-cinema directors such as KG George or commercial filmmakers like P Vasu, she goes into every project as “soft clay,” ready to absorb the director’s vision. She recalled how director Bharathi Raja, noticing her real-life skills as a swimmer and horse rider, crafted a character to draw out those strengths, an example of the trust between director and actor.