Manipur Sangai Festival begins amid protest as MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, police trade charges

GUWAHATI: The Sangai Festival in Manipur began on Friday amid a protest even as the state’s Rajya Sabha member and titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba accused an IPS officer of barging into his residential compound, a charge dismissed by the police.
A section of people is opposing the festival, stating that authorities should have prioritised resolving the ethnic conflict and resettling the internally displaced persons (IDPs) over the tourism festival.
When the protestors, including IDPs, was heading towards the venue of the festival on Friday, they were intercepted by the security forces on the way. In the resultant pitched battle, the protestors rained stones and the personnel fired tear gas shells to restore order.
The clashes occurred amid a “cease work” announced by the Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) which is leading the protest. COCOMI criticised the state administration operating under President’s Rule for pushing forward an “anti-people” festival.
On Thursday, the MP lodged a written complaint with the Governor, alleging that IGP (Zone-I) Themthing Ngashangva had barged into his residential compound at around 1:30 pm and threatened security personnel after claiming that he (MP) was sheltering IDPs.
Manipur Police said a mob of about 50-60 individuals, identified as volunteers of COCOMI, took out a march carrying placards and shouting slogans opposing the festival, defying prohibitory orders issued by the Imphal East district authorities.
“Security personnel made repeated attempts to stop and peacefully disperse the protestors. IGP (Zone–I) Themthing Ngashangva was on the scene supervising the situation. Police teams, including women personnel, repeatedly tried to stop and disperse the group,” the police said in a statement.
However, the statement added, the mob turned violent, throwing water bottles and placards at the police while a woman protestor assaulted the IGP and used derogatory racial slurs while he was performing his duty.
“The mob later moved toward the palace premises, where house guards of the Hon’ble MP allowed them inside, hindering police efforts. The IGP approached the gate to question the action of the house guards. He did not enter the premises of the palace,” the police said.
Stating that a criminal case has been registered, the police further stated that efforts were underway to identify the woman protestor who assaulted the IGP.
Meanwhile, attendance was thin on the opening day of the festival which was inaugurated by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The festival could not be held in the previous two years due to the ethnic conflict.
Manipur was placed under President’s rule on February 13 this year after the BJP failed to reach a consensus on a successor to N Biren Singh, who had resigned as Chief Minister on February 9. He stepped down just a day before his government was due to face a no-confidence motion and a floor test.