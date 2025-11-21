Manipur Sangai Festival begins amid protest as MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, police trade charges

GUWAHATI: The Sangai Festival in Manipur began on Friday amid a protest even as the state’s Rajya Sabha member and titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba accused an IPS officer of barging into his residential compound, a charge dismissed by the police.

A section of people is opposing the festival, stating that authorities should have prioritised resolving the ethnic conflict and resettling the internally displaced persons (IDPs) over the tourism festival.

When the protestors, including IDPs, was heading towards the venue of the festival on Friday, they were intercepted by the security forces on the way. In the resultant pitched battle, the protestors rained stones and the personnel fired tear gas shells to restore order.

The clashes occurred amid a “cease work” announced by the Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) which is leading the protest. COCOMI criticised the state administration operating under President’s Rule for pushing forward an “anti-people” festival.

On Thursday, the MP lodged a written complaint with the Governor, alleging that IGP (Zone-I) Themthing Ngashangva had barged into his residential compound at around 1:30 pm and threatened security personnel after claiming that he (MP) was sheltering IDPs.

Manipur Police said a mob of about 50-60 individuals, identified as volunteers of COCOMI, took out a march carrying placards and shouting slogans opposing the festival, defying prohibitory orders issued by the Imphal East district authorities.