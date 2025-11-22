11 judges from Backwards Classes, 10 from Scheduled Castes, appointed during CJI Gavai's tenure

During Chief Justice of India BR Gavai's tenure of over six months, ten judges from the Scheduled Caste category, eleven from Other Backwards Classes and Backwards Classes were appointed to different High Courts in India.

Gavai, the first Buddhist and second Dalit CJI of India, headed the three-member collegium of the apex court, which recommended 129 names to the government for appointment as judges of different high courts, out of which 93 names were cleared.

The names cleared by the government for the high court also included 15 women judges.