Existing labour-related laws 're-packaged', presented as revolutionary reform: Congress on new Labour Codes

"The Modi Government must learn from the examples of the Congress Government in Karnataka and the former Government in Rajasthan, which have pioneered labour reforms for the 21st century with their groundbreaking gig worker laws," he said.

The Codes were criticised by trade unions over unclear provisions on retrenchment and possible discretionary behaviour during the implementation of the Codes by the Centre or state governments.

Notably, the rules raised the ceiling for mandatory government approval for carrying out closures, layoffs or retrenchment. Also, contrary to the existing provision of establishments employing 100 or more workmen needing government nod, the new Code raises the cap to 300 workmen.

It also increased working hours in factories from 9 to 12 hours and in shops and establishments from 9 to 10 hours.

However, the four Labour Codes include worker-friendly measures like including mandatory appointment letters to workers to ensure formalisation and job security; universal social security coverage, including to gig, platform, contract, and migrant workers, with PF, ESIC, and insurance benefits; statutory minimum wages and timely payment across all sectors; expanded rights and safety for women, including night-shift work and mandatory grievance committees; and free annual health check-ups for workers aged 40 and above.