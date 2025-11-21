India implements four new labour codes; trade unions demand withdrawal, call for protest on Nov 26

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday announced the implementation of four new labour codes aimed at rationalising the existing 29 Central labour laws. Meanwhile, a coalition of ten Central trade unions have called for a nationwide protest on November 26 demanding the withdrawal of "anti-worker" labour laws.
An official release from the Labour Ministry said the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 would come into effect from November 21.
“By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement said.
Under the new codes, gender discrimination will be legally prohibited, with assured equal pay on par with men for women; consenting women will be permitted to work night shift and take up mining labour or heavy machinery operations. Furthermore, there will be mandatory representation of women in grievance redressal committees. Additionally, there will be a provision to add parents-in-law in the definition of family of female employees, expanding dependent coverage and ensuring inclusivity. Safety measures for women include mandatory written consent, double wages for overtime, safe transportation, CCTV surveillance, and security arrangements.
Under the Code on Social Security, 2020, all workers including gig and platform workers stand to get social security coverage such as PF, ESIC, and insurance. Aggregators must contribute 1–2% of their annual turnover, capped at 5% of the amount payable to gig and platform workers.
Minimum wage will guaranteed to all workers as determined by the Central Government. Beedi and cigar workers will have the working hours capped at 8 to 12 hours per day and 48 hours per week. Over-time work will be based on consent with double the normal wage rate. Digital and audio-visual workers, including journalists in electronic media, dubbing artists, and stunt persons will now receive full benefits.
Despite the attractive slew of reforms set to implemented, trade unions remain apprehensive. The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions expressed strong condemnation against “the blatantly unilateral implementation of anti-worker, pro employer labour codes.”
The coalition termed the codes a "deceptive fraud committed against the working people of the nation."
The Joint Platform notice was signed by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Self-employed Women’s Association, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Labour Progressive Federation and United Trade Union Congress.
The unions stated that the move has been opposed since the day they were enacted in 2019 through multiple protests and a general strike on July 9, 2025 when 25 crore workers participated.
“In spite of the stiff resistance, the Union government, dizzy with the victory in Bihar elections, has felt super empowered to make effective the four labour codes from today as per the media reports and tweets by the Ministry of Labour & Employment,” the statement added.
AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told TNIE, “The women who will work at nights in factories and in mines will be those from the lower middle class. Who will provide them safety? Making them work night shifts is risky for them and we oppose it.”
Protests against the move, will begin in a minor fashion from Monday and will culminate on November 26. “We had already planned a protest on the day but it will be much more intense due to the step taken today,” she added.
Welcoming the step, the Geneva-based International Social Security Organisation (ISSO) said, “India’s Labour Codes add momentum to global efforts for stronger, more inclusive social security systems. ISSA welcomes this milestone and encourages sustained investment in coverage, protection and institutional capacity.”
The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, the National Front of Indian Trade Unions and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union have also backed the move.