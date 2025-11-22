Four arrested for Sonbhadra mine collapse that killed seven; SIT cites gross negligence

LUCKNOW: Four persons were arrested in connection with the stone mine collapse that claimed seven lives in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on November 15.

According to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident, the four persons arrested on Friday included Anil Kumar, 59, Chandrashekhar, 46, Gaurav Singh, 34, and Ajay Kumar, 44. All four were entrusted with overseeing mining operations at the site.

While Chandrashekhar, Gaurav Singh and Ajay Kumar belong to Sonbhadra, Anil Kumar hails from Jharkhand.

Sources said the four arrested persons were hired by the private firm holding the mining contract to oversee workers’ safety at the site in compliance with statutory DGMS requirements.

However, the four, who were working as mine managers and mine mates, were legally responsible for reporting all mining operations and safety conditions to the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). They were expected to maintain the mine in proper condition and submit regular reports certifying whether mining operations were being carried out in compliance with safety norms.

According to SIT sources, all four persons arrested were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The SIT found that excessive drilling beyond permissible limits had severely weakened the structure of the quarry, leading to the sudden collapse of a massive rock formation.