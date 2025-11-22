'How many more need to die for SIR?': Mamata attacks EC after another BLO dies by suicide in Bengal

KOLKATA: Yet another Booth Level Officer (BLO) has died by suicide in amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, prompting the ruling TMC to train its guns at the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP.

Rinku Tarafdar, a 53-year-old para teacher of a local school in Krishnagar in Nadia district took her life on Saturday allegedly out of fear of being penalised for not completing her work on time.

Rinku wrote in her suicide note that she had completed “ninety per cent” of the work but could not finish the digital component. She allegedly feared being penalised for it, writing that she did not want to “have a stroke” from the stress and dreaded the prospect of “going to jail at this age” for failing to comply.

Reacting to the death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the ECI, questioning how many more BLOs must die "for the SIR."

“Profoundly shocked to know of the death of yet another BLO, a lady para-teacher, who has committed suicide at Krishnanagar today. BLO of part number 201 of AC 82 Chapra, Smt Rinku Tarafdar, has blamed ECI in her suicide note (copy is attached herewith) before committing suicide at her residence today,” Mamata said in a social media post, continuing her protest against SIR.

“How many more lives will be lost? How many more need to die for this SIR? How many more dead bodies shall we see for this process? This has become truly alarming now!” she said.