'Will prioritise reducing pendancy of cases': CJI designate Surya Kant

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate Surya Kant on Saturday said that his immediate focus after assuming office would be to clear the large pendency of cases in the Supreme Court, which has now crossed 90,000.
Speaking during an informal interaction with the media at his official residence at 7, Krishna Menon Marg, Justice Kant said, "The number of cases has crossed 90,000 in the Supreme Court at present. I must target reducing pendency by ensuring optimal utilisation of judges."
Responding to TNIE's question on cases pending for 30 years or more, Justice Kant said he would prioritise such cases, adding that more Constitution Bench matters would be taken up.
The CJI-designate said that he would also work to reduce pendency in High Courts and lower courts.
"I would constitute Constitution Benches on priority to decide questions of law because of which High Courts and lower courts are unable to make decisions," Justice Kant said.
Justice Kant will take charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, and will serve until February 9, 2027, succeeding the incumbent CJI B R Gavai.
On judicial promotions and reforms, Justice Kant said he would actively promote mediation, calling it a "game changer" and a solution to many systemic problems.
"The entire country is talking about mediation today. Mediation has really picked up momentum. Private corporations, MNCs, banks, etc., have approached the Supreme Court seeking training for in-house mediators. I think mediation is the need of the hour," he said.
Stressing that mediation can significantly reduce pendency, he cited the law minister's participation in mediation conferences and the prime minister's emphasis on building capacity for mediation.
On the government being the biggest litigant, often filing appeals even in matters it has lost, Justice Kant said he would encourage the government and its agencies to opt for mediation.
Responding to a question on social media trolling of the Supreme Court and judges, he said, “Agar problem aati hai toh samadhan bhi aata hai” (If a problem comes, the solution also comes).
On the issue of centralisation of High Court benches, he said that states have their own historical and logistical reasons behind the location of benches.
"Uttar Pradesh has the Lucknow Bench with outstanding infrastructure, but the bench strength is not enough. Allahabad also has a certain sanctioned strength," he noted.
Speaking about Artificial Intelligence (AI), he described it as a grey area.
"We have to determine the boundaries of how much AI we need in the judicial process. We will take a holistic view and consult the Bar," he said.
Addressing concerns about social media trolls and pressure on the judiciary, Justice Kant reiterated that he had never felt pressured at any point in his career.
“I don’t think a judge or the CJI comes under pressure from social media... or what I jokingly call 'unsocial media'. Never carry any burden of such people. Just ignore them. Focus on your work,” he said.
On litigants approaching the Supreme Court directly, he said that the system must examine why people bypass High Courts and lower courts for matters that should be adjudicated there first.