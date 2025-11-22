'Will prioritise reducing pendancy of cases': CJI designate Surya Kant

NEW DELHI: The Chief Justice of India (CJI) designate Surya Kant on Saturday said that his immediate focus after assuming office would be to clear the large pendency of cases in the Supreme Court, which has now crossed 90,000.

Speaking during an informal interaction with the media at his official residence at 7, Krishna Menon Marg, Justice Kant said, "The number of cases has crossed 90,000 in the Supreme Court at present. I must target reducing pendency by ensuring optimal utilisation of judges."

Responding to TNIE's question on cases pending for 30 years or more, Justice Kant said he would prioritise such cases, adding that more Constitution Bench matters would be taken up.

The CJI-designate said that he would also work to reduce pendency in High Courts and lower courts.

"I would constitute Constitution Benches on priority to decide questions of law because of which High Courts and lower courts are unable to make decisions," Justice Kant said.

Justice Kant will take charge as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, and will serve until February 9, 2027, succeeding the incumbent CJI B R Gavai.

On judicial promotions and reforms, Justice Kant said he would actively promote mediation, calling it a "game changer" and a solution to many systemic problems.