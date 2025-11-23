Human centric technology: PM Modi proposes global AI compact at G20 summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged world leaders at the G20 summit in Johannesburg to support the creation of a global AI compact, stressing the need to prevent misuse while harnessing Artificial Intelligence for inclusive and responsible global development.

“...But at the same time, we all have to ensure that AI is used for the global good and its misuse is avoided. For this, we need to create a global compact on AI that is based on some core principles,” PM Modi said, emphasising oversight, safety-by-design, transparency, and strict restrictions on the use of AI in deepfakes, crime, and terrorism.

The Prime Minister added, “AI systems that affect human life, security, or public trust must be responsible and accountable. Most importantly, AI should enhance human capabilities, but the ultimate responsibility for decision-making will always remain with humans.”

PM Modi also announced that the AI Impact Summit India is hosting in February next year will be themed Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), and invited all G20 countries to take part in the mission. He stressed the need to shift from “jobs of today” to “capabilities of tomorrow,” underlining the importance of constant innovation.