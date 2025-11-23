LG Sinha calls for intensified intelligence operations in J&K after busting militant network

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu, directing officials to intensify intelligence-led operations against militants and maintain tighter surveillance on digital networks used for radicalisation and funding.
The meeting was attended by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K, S. J. M. Gillani; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP CID Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Traffic M. Suleman Choudhary; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from the Jammu region.
Security officials briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the prevailing security situation and the measures in place to counter militant activities in the region. Sources said the officials also apprised the LG of the alleged busting of an inter-state white-collar militant network and the ongoing investigation.
The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for what he described as its meticulous investigation and swift response in dismantling the pan-India terror network.
The alleged white-collar militant network was reportedly busted during investigations into the pasting of militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad posters in the Nowgam area of Srinagar last month. The probe led to the detention of an Imam, a doctor and a few others, resulting in the exposure of the inter-state network.
“Our 360-degree approach to counter-terrorism, with massive crackdowns on terror financing, narco-terror links, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and sympathisers, is focused on dismantling the entire support structure to terrorists. Our coordinated efforts will ensure that the remnants of the terror ecosystem are completely wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir,” LG Sinha said.
He directed officials to remain vigilant and alert to emerging security challenges, stressing the need for intensified intelligence-led operations against terrorists and concerted monitoring of digital platforms allegedly used for radicalisation and funding.
Emphasising a Zero Tolerance Policy towards terrorism, the Lieutenant Governor asked officials to take the “strongest possible action” against terror sympathisers, OGWs and elements attempting to radicalise youth.
Police and security forces in J&K have launched a massive operation against militants, their sympathisers, OGWs and support bases following the alleged busting of the inter-state militant network.