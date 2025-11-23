LG Sinha calls for intensified intelligence operations in J&K after busting militant network

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday chaired a high-level security review meeting in Jammu, directing officials to intensify intelligence-led operations against militants and maintain tighter surveillance on digital networks used for radicalisation and funding.

The meeting was attended by J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP Nalin Prabhat; Special Director General (Coordination), PHQ J&K, S. J. M. Gillani; Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti; ADGP CID Nitish Kumar; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari; IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; IGP Traffic M. Suleman Choudhary; DIGs, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs from the Jammu region.

Security officials briefed the Lieutenant Governor on the prevailing security situation and the measures in place to counter militant activities in the region. Sources said the officials also apprised the LG of the alleged busting of an inter-state white-collar militant network and the ongoing investigation.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for what he described as its meticulous investigation and swift response in dismantling the pan-India terror network.