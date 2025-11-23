Delhi blast: White-collar terror module stockpiled explosives for two years, NIA probe reveals

CHANDIGARH: The investigations into the Faridabad white collar terror module linked to the Delhi blast case have reportedly revealed that the network spent nearly two years procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices.

Sources claimed that one of the accused, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, during questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has reportedly admitted that 26 quintals of NPK fertilizer was procured from Gurugram and Nuh in Haryana.

It was allegedly converted into explosive material under the supervision of Umar un-Nabi, who also arranged remote detonators and circuitry for the devices, as he handled the technical part of the operation. The explosives were prepared meticulously over a long period, as they were “not built overnight”.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Ganaie was sourcing fertilizer and other precursor chemicals, and this material was bought for approximately Rs 3 lakh. Ammonium nitrate and urea were also stockpiled.”

It is learnt that Muzammil left a grinding machine and another machine used to melt metal at a taxi driver’s house in Dhauj village. The driver was later detained by the NIA along with the machines. Questioning has revealed that the network spent nearly two years procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices.

Sources claimed that the worrying factor is that the terrorists seem to have figured out a mix of incendiary chemicals and ammonium nitrate that lowers the kindling temperature of the improvised explosive device fabricated by this terror module.

A day before the blast, a joint team of J&K and Faridabad police had seized 360 kg ammonium nitrate and other explosive material from a rented room of Dr Muzammil at Dhauj village. Additionally, 2,900 kg ammonium nitrate was recovered, clearly indicating the module’s plan to carry out a major operation.