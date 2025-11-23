Tejas pilot Wing Commander Namansh Syal cremated with full military honours

CHANDIGARH: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the Indian Air Force pilot who died in a Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, were laid to rest with full military honours at his native village, Patialkhad near Yol in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

From the airport, his mortal remains were taken to Patialkhad, where villagers, family members and officials gathered to pay emotional tributes as the last rites were performed with full military honours.

The atmosphere was filled with patriotic fervour as locals chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Nammu bhai ka naam rahega,” referring to Syal by his nickname.

In an emotional moment, Squadron Leader Afshan, in uniform, stood beside her husband’s coffin and offered a final salute as her eyes filled with tears, a gesture symbolising both love and unshakeable service to the nation. Meanwhile, his mother Veena Devi clung to the coffin of her son. A cousin of Syal lit his pyre.

In tears, his father Jagan Nath, an ex-serviceman and former principal with the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, said, “The country has lost a remarkable pilot, I have lost my son. I have now to be brave and take care of myself and the family. When I asked him about the air show he told me to watch on YouTube.”

Remembering his son, Nath added, “From LKG till he completed his education he was never slapped by me. In whichever competition he took part he always stood first. He had also won the national talent scholar competition.”

His parents were in Hyderabad to meet him when the tragedy allegedly struck.

Meanwhile, his uncle Madan Lal said, “All villagers are waiting here. Some relatives have also arrived. The last rites will be performed today. This is a great loss for the country. He was exceptionally honest and straightforward.”