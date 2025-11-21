Tejas fighter jet crashes during demonstration at Dubai Air Show, pilot dead; IAF orders probe

The pilot of the Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was killed on Friday after the indigenous multi-role Light Combat Aircraft crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time, during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

The pilot has been identified as 37-year-old Wing Commander Namansh Syal, according to the ANI news agency. Syal was a resident of Patialkadh in the Kanga district of Himachal Pradesh.

This is the second crash in 20 months involving the Tejas fighter jet. On March 12, 2024, a single-engine Tejas fighter jet crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan minutes after participating in a tri-services exercise.

The IAF said it deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident, it added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid tribute to the officer, whom he described as "a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot."

"The news of the demise of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district's brave son Naman Syal Ji in the Tejas aircraft accident at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heartbreaking and heart-rending. The nation has lost a brave, dutiful, and courageous pilot. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," the CM said in a post on X.

"I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal Ji," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply anguished at the loss of a "brave and courageous IAF pilot."

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," he said in a post of X.

Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai's state-run media office posted on X.

The city-state’s second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

The Tejas is an Indian single-engine, 4.5-generation, delta-wing multirole Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.