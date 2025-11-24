Bihar state cabinet has ‘criminals’ and crorepatis, says ADR

NEW DELHI: Nearly half of Bihar’s ministers face criminal cases and almost all have assets running into crores, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The document, ‘Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and Other Details of Ministers in the Bihar Assembly 2025’, reviews the affidavits of 24 ministers.
It shows that 11 of them have criminal cases and nine of them face serious charges such as rioting, assault on public servants, cheating, forgery, grievous hurt and electoral offences.
The report notes that criminal allegations cut across party lines. Six BJP ministers have criminal cases, two from JD(U) have similar cases, both ministers of LJP(RV) are named in complaints and the only HAM(S) minister also faces serious charges. No convictions are recorded.
The details show a cabinet with considerable economic strength, as 21 of the 24 ministers have assets above Rs1 crore. The average declared wealth is a little over Rs 5.32 crore.