Bihar state cabinet has ‘criminals’ and crorepatis, says ADR

It shows that 11 of them have criminal cases and nine of them face serious charges such as rioting, assault on public servants, cheating, forgery, grievous hurt and electoral offences.

The report notes that criminal allegations cut across party lines. Six BJP ministers have criminal cases, two from JD(U) have similar cases, both ministers of LJP(RV) are named in complaints and the only HAM(S) minister also faces serious charges. No convictions are recorded.

The details show a cabinet with considerable economic strength, as 21 of the 24 ministers have assets above Rs1 crore. The average declared wealth is a little over Rs 5.32 crore.