Gujarat: BJP Gen Sec meets family of late ex-CM Rupani amid internal rifts, sparks political speculation

AHMEDABAD: BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh on Monday became the first national leader to visit the former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's residence after the funeral-expense controversy, triggering political chatter across Saurashtra.

The BJP's 22-minute closed-door meeting with Anjaliben Rupani has revived speculation of the Rupani family’s re-entry into the BJP power structure and amplified whispers about internal fault lines.

The BJP’s high-profile Saurashtra zone meeting at Kamalam in Rajkot chaired by National General Secretary B L Santosh and Gujarat President Jagdish Vishwakarma was meant to project organisational unity ahead of crucial SIR-related political planning.

Before stepping into the meeting, B L Santosh drove straight to the residence of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash. Santosh, along with Ratnakar and Vishwakarma, met with Anjali.

The gesture signalled a recalibration of Delhi’s equation with the influential Rupani family.

Rajkot city BJP president, considered aligned with the Bharat Boghra faction, was made to wait outside. Insiders said this move was deliberate, strategic and deeply symbolic.

After the hushed meeting ended, Rishabh Rupani touched the feet of B L Santosh and Vishwakarma, a gesture that did not go unnoticed in local political circles.

Sources say B L Santosh’s real mission was to “understand Anjaliben’s mind”, and insiders insist he “succeeded”.

Speculation is rife that the party may soon offer a key organisational role to a member of the Rupani family, a development that could reorder local power equations.

This renewed engagement comes months after the most jarring controversy since Rupani’s passing.