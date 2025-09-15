Political row erupts in Gujarat as BJP refuses to bear former CM Rupani's funeral expenses
AHMEDABAD: A political storm has erupted in Gujarat after revelations that the BJP has refused to bear the expenses of the late former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s grand funeral, leaving his family shocked to settle bills of nearly Rs 25 lakh.
State BJP President and Union Minister CR Patil dodged direct questions on the controversy during his visit to Rajkot, igniting speculation of deep internal rifts within the party’s Saurashtra faction.
Rajkot was simmering with political tension on Sunday when State BJP President and Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil refused to answer questions about the party’s refusal to pay for former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s funeral expenses, estimated at a staggering Rs 25 lakh.
The controversy came to light three months after Rupani’s grand funeral procession, held on June 16, 2025, in Rajkot, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and several top BJP leaders had walked alongside thousands of party workers and citizens to bid farewell to the late leader.
But behind the ceremonial grandeur, a shocking twist was brewing: the bills for flowers, tents, and other arrangements were quietly passed on to Rupani’s grieving family, instead of being covered by the BJP.
According to sources, by July, family members discovered the truth when traders who supplied the funeral materials turned up at their doorstep, demanding payment.
Forced into an awkward position, Rupani’s family has since begun clearing the debts, even as murmurs of betrayal spread through the party ranks.
This explosive issue erupted publicly on Sunday when Patil arrived in Rajkot to attend a ‘Namotsav’ program at the Racecourse ground.
Earlier, he held closed-door meetings with MLAs and organisational leaders at the Circuit House. When reporters cornered him outside the event, Patil’s reaction was 'telling'.
Asked about the India-Pakistan cricket match, he simply ignored the query and kept walking. But when confronted about the Rupani funeral expense controversy, Patil deliberately sidestepped the issue, remarking vaguely, “This is a Namotsav matter, I will definitely answer later,” briskly moving away.
According to BJP insiders, the decision to deny payment was driven by two powerful Saurashtra leaders, indicating a power struggle simmering beneath the surface.
While some party veterans claim Patil’s silence reflects the sensitivity of the issue, others believe it signals a looming political shake-up in Gujarat.
The controversy has now engulfed Rajkot and the wider Saurashtra region, with grassroots workers openly expressing discomfort.
The sight of Rupani’s family, already mourning their loss, now burdened with financial strain, has sparked outrage among loyalists and laid bare fault lines in the Gujarat BJP’s leadership.
What began as a solemn farewell to a former Chief Minister has spiraled into a political flashpoint, threatening to tarnish the party’s image ahead of crucial elections.
CR Patil’s continued silence only intensify the questions and the crisis.