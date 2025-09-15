Political row erupts in Gujarat as BJP refuses to bear former CM Rupani's funeral expenses

AHMEDABAD: A political storm has erupted in Gujarat after revelations that the BJP has refused to bear the expenses of the late former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s grand funeral, leaving his family shocked to settle bills of nearly Rs 25 lakh.

State BJP President and Union Minister CR Patil dodged direct questions on the controversy during his visit to Rajkot, igniting speculation of deep internal rifts within the party’s Saurashtra faction.

Rajkot was simmering with political tension on Sunday when State BJP President and Union Water Resources Minister CR Patil refused to answer questions about the party’s refusal to pay for former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s funeral expenses, estimated at a staggering Rs 25 lakh.

The controversy came to light three months after Rupani’s grand funeral procession, held on June 16, 2025, in Rajkot, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and several top BJP leaders had walked alongside thousands of party workers and citizens to bid farewell to the late leader.