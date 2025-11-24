Another BLO found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Gujarat

The administrative side projected a picture of a dedicated and exceptionally fast-working officer. Deputy Collector Neha Savani, defending the work conditions, said, “BLO Dinkal’s work report was very good. She completed AIR tasks very quickly and had already achieved 45% of her assigned work.”

Her statements underline a critical contradiction, while officers insist there was no undue pressure.

The tally of sudden BLO deaths is rising, with earlier cases involving suicides and heart attack-linked deaths among teachers.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for postmortem, a report that will determine whether this was a tragic household mishap or a preventable loss linked to systemic strain.