Hasty SIR implementation reminiscent of demonetisation and Covid lockdown, says Congress on BLO deaths

Reacting to the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in several states, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the hasty implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is similar to the chaos seen during demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown.
He said that the mounting workload associated with the SIR exercise is driving BLOs and polling officers to suicide.
Citing a media report that 16 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have died in just 19 days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP’s “vote chori” has now taken a deadly turn.
Kharge expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.
"Based on ground reality, this number is far higher than reported, which is extremely worrying.
"Who will provide justice to these families?" Kharge said in his post.
"The BJP is busy enjoying the fruits of stolen power, while the Election Commission is watching as a mute spectator. The hasty, unplanned, forced implementation of SIR is reminiscent of demonetization and the COVID-19 lockdown," he added.
Kharge further alleged that the BJP’s hunger for power is driving institutions to forced suicides, shredding of the Constitution, and weakening of democracy.
"Enough now!! If we still don't wake up, no one can save the last pillars of democracy from collapsing. Those who remain silent on SIR and vote theft are culpable in the deaths of these innocent BLOs. Raise your voice, save democracy!!" Kharge said.
A female BLO assistant collapsed and died on duty at a Gujarat school on Saturday (November 22).
Another Booth Level Officer (BLO), Arvind Mulji Vadher, died by suicide in Gujarat on Friday(November 21).
He left a suicide note that directly blamed the crushing workload of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and rising mental stress.
His suicide note, written to his wife, read: “I can’t do this SIR work anymore… I have been feeling constantly tired and mentally stressed for the last few days. Take care of yourself and our son. I love you both very much… but now I have no choice but to take this final step.”
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)