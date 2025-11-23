Hasty SIR implementation reminiscent of demonetisation and Covid lockdown, says Congress on BLO deaths

Reacting to the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in several states, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the hasty implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise is similar to the chaos seen during demonetisation and the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that the mounting workload associated with the SIR exercise is driving BLOs and polling officers to suicide.

Citing a media report that 16 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have died in just 19 days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP’s “vote chori” has now taken a deadly turn.

Kharge expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

"Based on ground reality, this number is far higher than reported, which is extremely worrying.

"Who will provide justice to these families?" Kharge said in his post.

"The BJP is busy enjoying the fruits of stolen power, while the Election Commission is watching as a mute spectator. The hasty, unplanned, forced implementation of SIR is reminiscent of demonetization and the COVID-19 lockdown," he added.

Kharge further alleged that the BJP’s hunger for power is driving institutions to forced suicides, shredding of the Constitution, and weakening of democracy.

"Enough now!! If we still don't wake up, no one can save the last pillars of democracy from collapsing. Those who remain silent on SIR and vote theft are culpable in the deaths of these innocent BLOs. Raise your voice, save democracy!!" Kharge said.