Dharmendra’s political journey in Rajasthan: How the star forged an enduring bond with Bikaner

JAIPUR: As India grieves the loss of Dharmendra, one of its most beloved film stars, in Bikaner, the sorrow runs differently. For many here, he was not just the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema but a former representative who once stepped into Parliament on their mandate at the start of the 21st century.
Dharmendra entered active politics in 2004, contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Bikaner constituency on a BJP ticket. He made the move during the party’s “India Shining” campaign and, along with actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, met senior BJP leader L.K. Advani before entering the fray.
In that election, the Congress had fielded senior leader Rameshwar Dudi. With no strong alternative to take on Dudi, the BJP turned to Dharmendra in the Jat belt of Rajasthan politics. The contest that followed was intense. Dharmendra’s sons and famous actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, campaigned extensively in Bikaner, and the actor won the seat with a decisive margin of 57,000 votes.
Despite the decisive victory, Dharmendra’s nature never aligned with the rough edges of politics. After completing a five-year term, he walked away from electoral life, later explaining that politics “was not the place” for him. He never returned to contest another election.
Political observers recall that Dharmendra refrained from making personal attacks during his campaign. Remarkably, he never mentioned Rameshwar Dudi by name while canvassing. Whenever asked about his opponent’s strength, Dharmendra would say simply, “Rameshwar is like my younger brother.”
However, his absence from Bikaner in the first year of his term sparked a public row. Some residents put up posters declaring him “missing,” a move that deeply affected the actor-turned-MP. Dharmendra soon returned to the constituency, met people on the ground, and began actively utilising his MP quota.
Throughout his tenure, he approved funds for community groups, organisations, and institutions whenever requests were made.
While he was Member of Parliament from Bikaner, a dispute occurred between the farmers and the state government over the purchase of peanuts.
His own party was in power, but Dharmendra stood up for the farmers' rights and even offered to help them with the crop purchase using his own money.
"What style he carried, what a way with words, he wasn't just an actor. His personality carried a Sufi-like touch , there was a philosophical touch to his words and thoughts." Recalls Veteran Journalist Narayan Bareth who interviewed him while he was Bikaner MP.
Even today, several places in Bikaner display boards bearing his name, marking projects supported through his MP quota. Most of these allocations were processed on the recommendations of BJP leader Satyaprakash Acharya and his personal secretary, Kamal Vyas.
Dharmendra may have contested from Bikaner only once, but the city’s affection for him long predates his political career.
The news of his death comes barely a month after the passing of his 2004 rival, Rameshwar Dudi, who succumbed to a prolonged illness -- bringing an unexpected, poignant symmetry to their intertwined political chapters.