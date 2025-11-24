'No electricity fee hike in J&K,' says CM Omar Abdullah; dismisses reports on proposed surcharge plan as 'rumours'

Amid widespread public outrage over reports suggesting a proposed plan by the Jammu and Kashmir government to impose a 20 per cent surcharge on electricity tariff during peak hours, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday dismissed the claims as "rumours."

"No electricity hike is proposed, and I do not know where this rumour started," Abdullah told reporters.

"I am also the power minister and so far no such discussion (to hike power tariff) has taken place, leave aside my signature on the claimed proposal. There is no proposal to hike the power tariff before the government," Abdullah stressed.

The government has been facing severe backlash after the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), which handles electricity distribution in the Valley, sought approval from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) to introduce a surcharge on all categories of consumers during peak hours (6 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 10 pm).