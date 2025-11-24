Polling booths in private building compromise neutrality, widen disparity: West Bengal CM writes to CEC

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday protesting the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal’s proposal to set up polling booths inside private housing complexes.

The CEO has sent proposals to the state government and directed all district magistrates, who are district electoral officers (DEOs) across the state on the matter. Agarwal has asked the DEOs not to engage the contractual Data Entry Operators and Bangla Sahayata Kendra staff for SIR-related or other election-related data work.

“When district offices already have a substantial number of competent professionals performing such functions, what necessities the CEO’s office initiative to outsource the same work through an external agency for full year? Traditionally, field offices have always hired their own contractual data entry personnel as per requirement. If there is an urgent need, DEOs are fully empowered to undertake such hiring themselves,” Mamata raised questions through the letter.

“Is this the exercise being undertaken at the behest of a political party to serve vested interests?” she questioned indicating the CEO and opposition BJP.