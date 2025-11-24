SIR row: ECI to appoint observers to keep watch on section of BLOs in West Bengal after alleged negligence

KOLKATA: Rattled by complaints of alleged negligence in supervising the filling up of enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state has decided to engage electoral roll observers (ERO) to prevent manipulations in the exercise.

Sources said senior government officers will be appointed as EROs to keep watch on a section of booth level officers (BLOs) who are the backbone of the ongoing SIR process in the state.

The CEO office took the unheard-of move after issuing show-cause notices to seven BLOs in Kolkata’s Beliaghata constituency over alleged lapses in the digitisation of SIR enumeration forms. According to the sources, the complaint pertains to incomplete or incorrect digitisation of voter data collected during the ongoing revision exercise.

The BLOs have been asked to explain why the assigned work was not carried out properly. Disciplinary action may follow if their responses are found inadequate.

The Election Commission is currently conducting the second phase of the SIR exercise across 12 states and Union Territories including West Bengal, which goes to the polls early next year. The revision process began on 4 November and will continue until 4 December.

The draft electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on 9 December, while the final rolls will be released on 7 February.

Earlier this month, the opposition BJP had written a letter to the CEO, alleging appointment of BLOs affiliated to the ruling Trinamool Congress in Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district.