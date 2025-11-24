Suspended government doctor, aides involved in inter-state fake currency notes racket, arrested in Bhopal

BHOPAL: After being on the run for more than three weeks, the suspended government doctor, the alleged mastermind of the recently busted inter-state fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket, has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal.
Acting on specific inputs, cops from the special investigation team (SIT) of Khandwa district police, raided a house in Bhopal’s Bagmugaliya area and arrested Dr Prateek Navlakhe along with his two aides.
While the suspended government doctor, 43-year-old Prateek Navlakhe, hails from southwestern MP’s Burhanpur district, the two other men arrested from the rented house on Sunday evening have been identified as 35-year-old Gopal alias Rahul (resident of MP’s Harda district) and 43-year-old Dinesh Gore (who hails from Amravati-Maharashtra).
Dinesh Gore is the acting principal of a government school in Maharashtra, while Rahul is a property broker.
“FICN totalling Rs 25,000, nine cell-phones, a laptop, 32 ATM cards, 15 bank cheque books, a dryer machine and other incriminating material have been seized from the arrested trio,” Khandwa district police superintendent Manoj Rai said on Monday.
With this recent action, FICNs totalling over Rs 30 lakh have so far been seized by the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police teams from the possession of the seven arrested members of the inter-state racket and their whereabouts since October 30.
Importantly, the alleged inter-state FICN racket was busted in Malegaon town of Maharashtra’s Nashik district on October 30 following the arrest of a Muslim cleric, Maulana Zuber and his key aide, Nazir.
The Malegaon cops had seized from the duo, Rs 10 lakhs FICN, which they were to route to various parts of the western state.
With Zubair being the Imam of a mosque located in Pethia village of southwestern MP’s Khandwa district, the Khandwa district police raided the room where he stayed in the Imambara in Pethia village and recovered Rs 19.78 lakh FICN on November 2.
An SIT was subsequently formed by the Khandwa district police superintendent into the entire case, and the two men, including Maulana Zubair, arrested in Malegaon town on October 30, were later brought to Khandwa (MP) for questioning.
It was their questioning that confirmed the direction of the police investigation, about the suspended government doctor Pradeep Navlakhe being the mastermind of the inter-state racket.
“Navlakhe’s arrest from Bhopal is a breakthrough for us in the case, as he has emerged as the real mastermind of the racket. The laptop seized from the rented house in Bhopal contains details and designs of the FICNs,” SP-Khandwa district Manoj Rai said.
As per sources associated with the ongoing police probe, investigations strongly suggest many more Maharashtra links in the racket, including some major links in the Vidarbha region.
Probe till now suggests that Dr Navlakhe was into FICNs for 4-5 months. Before that, he had also tried his hand at FICN, but failed to succeed completely.
Importantly, back in 2022, Navlakhe (who was posted at the Burhanpur district hospital) was accused of opening an account in a private bank in the name of the hospital's peon and then parked around Rs 24 lakh. The account was closed after withdrawing the money.
In 2022, Dr Navlakhe was suspended after he sold the hospital’s equipment worth Rs 25 lakh as scrap. He was also suspected to be involved in hawala business, cricket betting and human trafficking.
The suspended doctor met Mohd Zubair while being lodged in Khandwa jail. Zubair was lodged there in multiple cases of robbery and investment fraud.
The Khandwa police’s SIT suspect that it was at the Khandwa jail that Navlakhe convinced Zubair to become part of his network of FICN supply racket.
Dr Navlakhe had tried his luck with FICN printing in the past and is accused of two to three cases of counterfeit Indian currency notes in Jalgaon and Bhusawal in Maharashtra.
Barring Dr Navlakhe, the six others arrested in the case so far were possibly working as agents who searched prospective buyers of the fake currency notes and then supplied them to the customers.
For every Rs one lakh, the racket got Rs 30,000 in authentic currency notes from the customers, then distributed to operatives.
Ongoing investigations suggest that the finest quality wire used in the FICNs was sourced from China, while the paper was sourced from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region.
On October 30, when Maulana Zubair, along with an aide, was arrested with Rs 10 FICN in Malegaon (Maharashtra), Dr Navlakhe was present in Pune.
With the help of his girlfriend, Dr Navlakhe first came to Bhopal via Burhanpur and later went into hiding in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), before returning and hiding in the rented flat with Dinesh Gore’s help.
While investigations till now have revealed that the income generated from the FICN business was parked by Dr Navlakhe in his girlfriend’s bank account, the seizure of 32 ATM cards and 15 bank cheque books strongly suggests that the racket’s mastermind was also parking alleged crime money in mule accounts.