Suspended government doctor, aides involved in inter-state fake currency notes racket, arrested in Bhopal

Dinesh Gore is the acting principal of a government school in Maharashtra, while Rahul is a property broker.

“FICN totalling Rs 25,000, nine cell-phones, a laptop, 32 ATM cards, 15 bank cheque books, a dryer machine and other incriminating material have been seized from the arrested trio,” Khandwa district police superintendent Manoj Rai said on Monday.

With this recent action, FICNs totalling over Rs 30 lakh have so far been seized by the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh police teams from the possession of the seven arrested members of the inter-state racket and their whereabouts since October 30.

Importantly, the alleged inter-state FICN racket was busted in Malegaon town of Maharashtra’s Nashik district on October 30 following the arrest of a Muslim cleric, Maulana Zuber and his key aide, Nazir.

The Malegaon cops had seized from the duo, Rs 10 lakhs FICN, which they were to route to various parts of the western state.

With Zubair being the Imam of a mosque located in Pethia village of southwestern MP’s Khandwa district, the Khandwa district police raided the room where he stayed in the Imambara in Pethia village and recovered Rs 19.78 lakh FICN on November 2.

An SIT was subsequently formed by the Khandwa district police superintendent into the entire case, and the two men, including Maulana Zubair, arrested in Malegaon town on October 30, were later brought to Khandwa (MP) for questioning.