Easy availability of chemicals, electric components increase IED threat: NSG after Delhi blast

NEW DELHI: The National Security Guard (NSG) alerted authorities about the recent spike in the use of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by 'terror groups' due to easy availability of individual components and chemicals. The NSP submitted a report in this regard to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), requesting for implementation of stricter checks on such materials.

Security officials said that the NSG made an assessment following the Red Fort blast and identified the easy availability of bomb-making materials as one of the primary factors leading to the recent increase in IED explosions reported from across the country.

In the report, the NSG said, “The rise in IED blasts in J&K is largely driven by continued cross-border infiltration, facilitated by both drones and armed militants. Notably, the 60 percent increase in high-impact, high-casualty blast incidents in 2024 compared to 2023 - despite a major reduction in casualties - indicates a strategic shift in sustaining tactics.”

It went on to add that the increase in the number of IED explosions in the rest of India is a concerning trend, “driven by increased knowledge and increased accessibility to bomb-making materials, leading to the proliferation of disruption-focused terror activities.”

The NSG, along with forensic experts, collects samples of all the blasts in India and compiles data in a comprehensive and authentic manner.