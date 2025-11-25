ECI invites TMC delegation for talks on Bengal’s disputed voter roll revision

NEW DELHI: Amid strong objections from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India has invited a Trinamool Congress delegation for a meeting at Nirvachan Sadan on November 28 to hear the party’s grievances.

In a letter to the TMC chairperson, a copy of which is with this newspaper, the ECI noted that TMC parliamentary leader Derek O’Brien had sought an appointment for a delegation of MPs. The Commission, after considering the request, agreed to meet the authorised representatives along with four additional party members at 11 am on November 28 at its headquarters on Ashoka Road, New Delhi.

The ECI has asked the party to provide the names of delegation members and their vehicle details at the e-mail election@eci.gov.in to facilitate arrangements. The letter also underscores that the Commission “always welcomes regular interaction with political parties for constructive dialogue.”

The TMC has sharply criticised the SIR exercise in West Bengal, alleging that it is a politically motivated move by the BJP and the ECI aimed at manipulating voter lists ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have termed the initiative “Silent Invisible Rigging (SIR),” accusing it of targeting genuine voters, particularly minority communities and Bengali migrants.

The party has also linked the SIR process to the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and citizens, attributing the fatalities to extreme work pressure and stress. It claims at least 34 people have died and has demanded that the ECI halt the exercise and take responsibility.