Gujarat faces fresh political storm as ex-cabinet Minister Chavda highlights unemployment crisis

AHMEDABAD: Former BJP cabinet minister Jawahar Chavda has triggered a political storm in Gujarat politics with a fiery 'Employment Assistance Campaign', unleashing a direct attack on the State’s unemployment crisis, paper leaks, and systemic failures.

His videos, interactions with youngsters, and bold admission, stating, "we too have failed somewhere,” have electrified Saurashtra’s political ground, triggering fresh tremors inside an already divided BJP ahead of the 2027 polls.

Chavda becoming suddenly active, vocal, and unfiltered has created a fresh narrative in Gujarat’s political landscape.

For months, Chavda, who has long been uneasy within the BJP, remained on the sidelines. Now, he has detonated the new campaign on unemployment, and every sentence he utters is landing as a political punch.

His re-entry began with a video message on social media where he declared, “Enough is enough, talk will not work.” This single line signalled the storm he was about to unleash.

On November 24, Chavda returned with another hard-hitting video, this time sitting with unemployed youngsters, listening to their rage, and amplifying their anguish.