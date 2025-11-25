Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari urges CEC to remove 'biased' cops from poll duty

KOLKATA: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to remove ‘biased’ police officers from poll duty during the forthcoming assembly elections likely to be held in May next year in the state.

Suvendu, who became an MLA on a BJP ticket after defeating the Chief Minister as well as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram assembly seat in East Midnapore district in 2021, has written a letter to the CEC bringing serious charges against four police officers, raising questions on their 'biased' role.

According to his complaint, in a convention of a police association held at Digha in the district recently, several participants expressed a desire to see Mamata again as the chief minister for the fourth term in Bengal.

Violating service rules, these police officers have become biased showing their allegiance to Mamata, said Suvendu. These officers should not be deputed on poll duty when the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force before the assembly polls in the state, the LoP told reporters.

"I have sent a letter to the CEC seeking removal of the biased police personnel from poll duty," Suvendu said.

Asserting that the men in uniform cannot make such political statements, the BJP leader alleged that the police under Mamata Banerjee have ruined the last vestiges of democracy in the state.

He claimed that the majority of police personnel are seeking the ouster of the Trinamool Congress government.