NHAI to run social media campaign to promote new projects

NEW DELHI: An intensive social media awareness campaign highlighting features of the new highway projects will become a regular exercise as mandated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The campaign will take off as soon as the proposals are given official approval.
The authority will use videos, maps and graphics to showcase the proposed works and demonstrate their potential benefits. A day-wise action plan has already been drawn up to disseminate targeted messages and activities over seven days across various digital platforms.
According to officials, the initiative aims to convey the message that the development of National Highway (NH) projects serves as a key growth engine for the country.
Senior officials said that it is essential that the significance of these infrastructure projects reaches regional beneficiaries directly.
“NHAI is focusing on improving connectivity through the development of NHs, Expressways or High Speed Corridors. While the development of NH projects is the growth engine of the country, the message needs to percolate to the regional beneficiaries,” said officials.
The campaign is expected to build wider public support, enhance transparency and ensure greater participation from stakeholders.
“It has been decided that social media may be used for public awareness of projects through videos. When an NH Project is approved by the Competent Authority, NHAI shall start a seven-day campaign on social media from the very next day,” read an official note sent to all concerned units of NHAI.
As per the indicative strategy for amplifying the benefits of the projects, on day one, a teaser reel titled “A new lifeline just got approved!” clips made with the help of drones and animation maps will be placed on social media.
On subsequent days, the social media posts will focus on connectivity maps showing nodes, cities, ports, airports, and industries linked and explain economic benefits such as employment opportunities, growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and trade volume.
Day four will be about technical aspects in layman's terms, like ‘Engineering Firsts (Longest Bridge, Deepest Tunnel, Smart Internet of Things (IoT) integration). It will further highlight ‘people first’ with titles such as ‘farmers to markets faster’, ‘villages connected’ and ‘schools nearer’.
The campaign will also inform people about Green Highway; solar lights arrangement, wildlife corridors, carbon credits, and afforestation. Lastly, it will promote the project as a time-saving corridor with the title ‘Future Vision’.