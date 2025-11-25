NHAI to run social media campaign to promote new projects

NEW DELHI: An intensive social media awareness campaign highlighting features of the new highway projects will become a regular exercise as mandated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The campaign will take off as soon as the proposals are given official approval.

The authority will use videos, maps and graphics to showcase the proposed works and demonstrate their potential benefits. A day-wise action plan has already been drawn up to disseminate targeted messages and activities over seven days across various digital platforms.

According to officials, the initiative aims to convey the message that the development of National Highway (NH) projects serves as a key growth engine for the country.

Senior officials said that it is essential that the significance of these infrastructure projects reaches regional beneficiaries directly.

“NHAI is focusing on improving connectivity through the development of NHs, Expressways or High Speed Corridors. While the development of NH projects is the growth engine of the country, the message needs to percolate to the regional beneficiaries,” said officials.