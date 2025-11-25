Normalcy returns to Indian skies, Air India cancels six flights to carry out precautionary checks

NEW DELHI: The chaos in Indian skies on Monday night, triggered by the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward drift of ash, subsided on Tuesday after the ash cloud moved towards China.

While Air India cancelled seven of its domestic flights as a precautionary move, other airlines have reported normal operations.

An Air India statement said the following six domestic flights stood cancelled on Tuesday (November 25) - AI 2822 Chennai–Mumbai; AI 2466 Hyderabad–Delhi; AI 2444 Mumbai–Hyderabad and AI 2445 Hyderabad to Mumbai; AI 2471 Mumbai–Kolkata and AI 2472 Kolkata to Mumbai

“The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption,” it said.

The airline had cancelled seven international flights on Monday AI 106 – Newark–Delhi; AI 102 New York (JFK)–Delhi; AI 2204 Dubai–Hyderabad; AI 2290 Doha–Mumbai; AI 2212 Dubai–Chennai ; AI 2250 Dammam–Mumbai and AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi.

Akasa Air had already announced cancellation of all its flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It had done the same on Monday too. Indigo had diverted its flight from Kannur to Ahmedabad on Monday.