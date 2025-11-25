Normalcy returns to Indian skies, Air India cancels six flights to carry out precautionary checks

NEW DELHI: The chaos in Indian skies on Monday night, triggered by the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward drift of ash, subsided on Tuesday after the ash cloud moved towards China.
While Air India cancelled seven of its domestic flights as a precautionary move, other airlines have reported normal operations.
An Air India statement said the following six domestic flights stood cancelled on Tuesday (November 25) - AI 2822 Chennai–Mumbai; AI 2466 Hyderabad–Delhi; AI 2444 Mumbai–Hyderabad and AI 2445 Hyderabad to Mumbai; AI 2471 Mumbai–Kolkata and AI 2472 Kolkata to Mumbai
“The following Air India flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption,” it said.
The airline had cancelled seven international flights on Monday AI 106 – Newark–Delhi; AI 102 New York (JFK)–Delhi; AI 2204 Dubai–Hyderabad; AI 2290 Doha–Mumbai; AI 2212 Dubai–Chennai ; AI 2250 Dammam–Mumbai and AI 2284 – Doha–Delhi.
Akasa Air had already announced cancellation of all its flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. It had done the same on Monday too. Indigo had diverted its flight from Kannur to Ahmedabad on Monday.
Spokespersons from Indigo, Spicejet and Air India Express said that they had not cancelled any of their flights on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in a statement said there was no cause for concern presently.
“Following the 23 Nov volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud, MoCA along with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agencies—is ensuring seamless coordination. AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM and all affected flights have been kept informed.”
Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution, it added. “There is no cause for concern at this moment. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety,” the Ministry added.
Air India passengers upset
Passengers whose flights were cancelled took to social media to lash out at Air India for not keeping them informed for hours even after the flight was cancelled.
Flyer Teekam Singh Gehlot said he had booked a ticket on his Air India flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Tuesday.
“No information about cancellation of flight and boarding pass was issued, he said. Only after security checks, he learnt about the cancellation, he said billing it “a horrible experience.”
Passenger Aswari E said, “I had my booking from Dammam to Mumbai. Very pathetic service by ground staff , no clear communication. After 6 hours they brought all the passengers from immigration area and left them stranded in the departure area. Until now no one contacted me for the rescheduled flight,” she said.
Referring to the same flight, Ruchit Mehta added, “Very pathetic treatment at Dammam Airport. No food or refreshment provided to passengers till 3 AM in the morning. No accommodation or travel allowance given to some passengers.”
The Air India statement added, “Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation beyond our control. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority.”