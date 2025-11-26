41 Maoists with a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.19 crore surrender in Bijapur

RAIPUR: A total of 41 Maoist cadres carrying a cumulative award of Rs 1.19 crore surrendered in an edgy district of Bijapur, about 400 km south of Raipur, on Wednesday.

Twelve among the 41 are women cadres who took a decision to renounce the armed and violent ideology of CPI (Maoist), joined the path of peace and progress under the Poona Margham - Rehabilitation to Rebirth initiative in Bastar division, the police said.

“As many as 39 Maoist cadres were from the South Sub-Zonal Bureau. In addition to those Naxalites belonging to the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the cadres who surrendered were also from the Telangana State Committee and the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapad division. Citing their frustration over the ‘hollow ideology’ of the banned outfit and impressed by the government’s rehabilitation policy, they decided to join the mainstream”, the officer added.